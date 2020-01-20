Super Bowl 52

49ers Fans, Local Outlets Celebrate Team’s Trip to Super Bowl LIV

By Sergio Quintana, Sonja Shin and Cheryl Hurd

San Francisco 49ers fans continued celebrations at Levi's Stadium into Sunday evening after the team's NFC Championship win over the Green Bay Packers, sending them to Super Bowl LIV.

"It's been worth it," said fan Fernando Gomez. "We've been watching since we've been babies, our dad took us to games. This is it for us we just want to sit back and enjoy it."

Everyone was enjoying the moment, including the great Jerry Rice.

Meanwhile, over at Dick's Sporting Goods in Milpitas, 49ers' fans swarmed the outlet in an effort to get their hands on coveted NFC Champion gear. The store stayed open late to accommodate the festivities.

In San Francisco's Mission District, watch parties spilled into the streets, where police moved quickly to close off two blocks, making way for the crowds.

Los Angeles resident Victoria Rivas-Castro traveled to the Bay Area to watch Sunday's game.

"We're from LA," Rivas Castro said. "But we love the 49ers. I have family out here. We're like ride or die."

