San Francisco

6-Year-Old Boy Killed in San Francisco Shooting

There have been no arrests and there is no suspect description.

By Associated Press

Liu Guanguan/Getty Images

File Image: People sit on a beach near the Golden Gate Bridge amid the coronavirus outbreak on July 3, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 6-year-old boy was killed in a San Francisco shooting that left another person wounded, police said Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the child suffering from a gunshot wound late Saturday in the Bayview neighborhood, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The young victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the newspaper said.

California

News from across California

earthquake 8 hours ago

M4.0 Earthquake Strikes Near Clearlake

OCEANSIDE Jul 5

Oceanside City Councilman Who Rallied for Reopening of Businesses Announces Run for Mayor

A second male victim, whose age was not released, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that police described as non-life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and there is no suspect description.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoCalifornia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us