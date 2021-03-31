62-Year-Old Man Kills Home Invader With Suspect's Gun: San Diego Police

Investigators said one home-invasion suspect is dead and another on the loose after a deadly struggle in a Mount Hope home overnight.

The incident happened just before 9:15 p.m. on 43rd Street, south of Market Street. Police said a resident called 911 and told dispatchers he had shot someone who tried to rob him.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the living room. Medics responded and gave CPR to the man who was shot, but he did not survive despite additional lifesaving efforts made by paramedics and being taken to a hospital.

The man who made the call, a 62-year-old, told police there were two men outside his home when he arrived. He said one of the men pointed a gun at him and he was told to go inside, where the suspects began searching for valuables.

At some point, the victim told police, he was able to disarm the man with the gun and point it at him, but the suspect charged him and he fired repeatedly at the man. At this point, the resident called 911 and the other home invader, who is believed to be in his 30s, fled, investigators said on Wednesday.

Police said they know the identity of the 39-year-old man who was killed but they are not yet naming him. Police said they are still searching for the other suspect, who they have not identified.

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to contact San Diego police at (619) 531- 2293. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.