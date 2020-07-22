Stanford University

7 Stanford Athletes Test Positive for Coronavirus

The students were among nearly 600 tested by the Athletics Department

By Stephen Ellison

Seven student-athletes at Stanford University have tested positive for the coronavirus, the university's Athletic Department told the Stanford Daily Wednesday.

The unidentified students were among the nearly 600 tests on student-athletes who have returned to the department as of July 17. All others tested were negative, the Daily said.

Those who tested positive are self-isolating and following health guidelines, Stanford Athletics said.

Stanford uses contact tracing to quarantine anyone deemed to have been "high-risk exposed."

The university did not say which sports were affected.

The Pac-12 Conference earlier this month announced that the fall season for several sports, including football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, would schedule conference-only games, and that it will delay the start of mandatory athletic activities until health data enables a move to a second phase of return-to-play activities.

