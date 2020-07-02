85 COVID-19 Cases Among Residents, Staff of Paradise Hills Nursing Facility

Nearly half of all residents and nearly two dozen staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a skilled nursing facility in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego.

The Reo Vista Health Care Center said Wednesday they currently have 62 residents and 23 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. Since the start of the year, 100 residents and staff have been infected.

As of today, no deaths had been reported by the facility to the California Dept. of Health, a spokesperson for the department confirmed.

The facility said several infection control measures were implemented in coordination with the government officials to prevent the disease's spread, including daily screenings for staff members and residents and limited access to the facility.

When the county has an outbreak at a skilled nursing facility, an investigation is conducted to assess the facility's infection control measures, Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten said.

"If the outbreak comes to the point where the staff are not able to continue working, we get the state involved and their health care-associated infection team comes down and they also conduct an assessment and can support with staffing as needed," Wooten said.

It was not clear if the state was involved with investigating the Reo Vista Health Care Center.

In San Diego County, there were 20 active outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities and more than two dozen active outbreaks at non-skilled nursing facilities. Any single COVID-19 case at these types of facilities constitutes an outbreak.