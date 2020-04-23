A Thank You of Aerial Proportions: San Diego Hospitals to Get ‘Flyby’ on Friday

There seems to be endless ways to thank the medical professionals who are working tirelessly to treat San Diegans affected by the novel coronavirus but this may be the most unique "thank you" so far.

On Friday, dozens of pilots soared above San Diego County hospitals to show their gratitude to health care workers, many of whom came outside adorning face masks to watch the show.

The "flybys" passed over various hospitals, including Palomar Medical Center, Pomerado Hospital, Psychiatric Hospital of San Diego County, Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego VA Medical Center, Scripps Chula Vista, Scripps Encinitas, Scripps Green, Sharp Chula Vista, Sharp Coronado, Sharp Memorial and Sharp Grossmont.

Different groups of pilots flew in formation, some towing "thank you" banners, making smoke patterns and performing stunts for those thousands of feet below.

The event was organized by Phil Kendro, a veteran and husband of a nurse at Sharp Memorial Hospital but was the brainchild of Scripps Green nurse Doreen Freedman, who was inspired by a similar recent aerial display for health care workers and hospital patients grappling with COVID-19 in the Kansas City area.

Members of San Diego Salute, Allen Airways Flying Museum, Commemorative Air Force Air Group One, Money Aerial Media, Plus One Flyers, San Diego Aerial Advertising, the San Diego Antique Aircraft Association and San Diego Sky Tours were set to participate in the show.