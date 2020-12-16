All Bay Area Counties Now Under State's Regional Stay-at-Home Order

The Bay Area region as a whole on Wednesday dropped below 15% remaining ICU capacity and will be under the state's stay-at-home order effective just before midnight Thursday.

The order will stay in effect for at least three weeks, according to the state.

California figures show the Bay Area on Wednesday had 12.9% ICU bed availability.

Most Bay Area counties enacted the stay-at-home early, with Sonoma County implementing the order last week.

The following counties in the Bay Area region will now have to implement the stay-at-home order:

Napa

Santa Cruz

San Mateo

Solano



“I didn’t give up hope but I’m a little disappointed but realistically, we were ready," said Pam Starr, founding winemaker and co-owner of Crocker & Starr Winery in St. Helena.

Starr said she was expecting a shutdown in Napa County after it happened in Sonoma County, but she said the new order is really going to hit their bottom line. Most of the money they make comes from customers visiting the winery in person for tastings and buying bottles of wine.



"Crocker & Starr is a winery where 98% of our business is direct to consumer," she said. "We rely on traffic and so this pivot puts us back into picking up the phone and contacting our loyal followers and fans.”

In San Mateo County, manager Mike Callagy is urging people not to get together for the holidays, arguing that COVID-19 cases got worse after it happened over Thanksgiving.

"We’re very, very concerned about Christmas gatherings," he said. "We are extremely concerned that we’ll see a surge in the middle of a surge. We are now experiencing Thanksgiving gatherings.”

