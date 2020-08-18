Amazon Plans to Expand Office Space in San Diego, Create 200 Jobs in Region

Amazon announced Tuesday it plans to expand its physical offices in six U.S. cities, including San Diego, potentially bringing 200 new jobs to the region.

The company revealed it plans to add more than 40,000 square feet of office space in the city of San Diego but did not disclose exactly where that would be.

The other five cities included in the expansion were Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York (Manhattan) and Phoenix, according to the company.

"Teams in these cities will support various businesses across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech and Amazon Fresh, among others,'' the company said in a statement. "The company expects to hire for a variety of roles, from cloud infrastructure architects and software engineers to data scientists, product managers and user experience designers."

"So really, a broad range of business and jobs like software development, engineers, solution architects," Ardine Williams, Vice President of Workforce Development for Amazon, told NBC 7. "We have some ASICS designers, technical artists for the game business. People that are working on algorithms for modems so really, a very wide array of technical jobs in the San Diego office."

The expansions will add a total of 3,500 new jobs, with 200 in San Diego, 600 in Dallas, 100 in Detroit, 100 in Denver, 2,000 in New York, and 500 in Phoenix.

"So we’re excited to continue to leverage that talent pool and build it out with these additional 200 jobs," Williams said. "There's currently 70 jobs open in San Diego and these 200 jobs will open over the next course of the next year to 18 months as we build out additional office space."

"These 3,500 new jobs will be in cities across the country with strong and diverse talent pools," said Amazon Human Resources Senior Vice President Beth Galetti. "We look forward to helping these communities grow their emerging tech workforce."

Amazon employs about 90,000 workers in California and more than 876,000 worldwide.