Amazon Worker in Tracy Dies From COVID-19 Complications

An employee at the Amazon fulfillment center in Tracy died from complications of COVID-19, the company confirmed Thursday.

The Amazon worker last worked on April 1. It’s not clear how or when he contracted the coronavirus, but the company said he had no symptoms when he was at the Amazon warehouse.

The Seattle-based company released a statement expressing sympathy over his death.

"We are saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Tracy, California. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues in the days ahead," an Amazon spokesperson said.

Amazon said upon learning of the man's death earlier this week, it immediately reached out to the family and extended support, and it told associates at the Tracy center.

Earlier this month, an employee at the Safeway distribution center in Tracy died from complications of COVID-19 and 51 other employees were infected. The grocery chain said employees must now pass a temperature scan and health screening before entering the facility.

On Friday, workers from companies such as Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target and FedEx, among others, plan to strike over what they say are unsafe conditions at their respective workplaces, according to USA Today.

The workers are asking customers to boycott their employers Friday, which is May Day, an international workers day.

Amazon told USA Today it respects the right of workers to express themselves, but condemns the spread of false information. The online retailer says it has spent more than $800 million on COVID-19 safety measures, including masks, gloves, sanitizing wipes and other items.

It was unclear if workers from the Tracy location would be participating in the strike.