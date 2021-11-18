Amber Alert

Amber Alert for Teen Girl Reportedly Abducted Out of Santa Rosa Stemmed From a Prank, Police Say

A 20-year-old man driving a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country mini van is accused of forcing the girl into van at a gas station in Santa Rosa.

A freeway sign displays information about a minivan sought in connection with an Amber Alert.
An Amber Alert issued early Thursday in Southern California for a 15-year-old Vallejo girl stemmed from what police say was a prank.

The girl was reported abducted Wednesday afternoon in Santa Rosa. The Amber Alert was canceled Thursday morning after the girl was found safe at home, police said.

Police later said the girl's boyfriend and his friends decided to "abduct" her as a joke, and that as soon as the teen was in the van she realized who she was with and that the group was taking on a road trip to Los Angeles.

Police issued a suspect description and freeway signs in Southern California displayed information about a minivan sought in connection with the Amber Alert.

A freeway sign displays information about a minivan sought in connection with an abduction Thursday Nov. 18, 2021 at a Santa Rosa gas station.

The CHP issued the alert on behalf of the Santa Rosa Police Department at 2:52 a.m. Thursday for Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside counties. The alert urged anyone who sees the vehicle or its occupants to call 911.

Santa Rosa police reported the abduction late Wednesday night in a news release.

Police said the family did not discover the reported abduction was a prank until the teen returned home Thursday morning. The Santa Rosa Police Department does not plan to pursue any charges in this case.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, police said they are investigating to determine the timeline of events that followed what they described as a "poorly planned prank."

