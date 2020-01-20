Airlines Add SFO, SJC Flights to Miami for Super Bowl LIV

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are adding special flights out of San Francisco and San Jose to Miami for 49ers fans planning on going to the Super Bowl.

On Jan. 31, American has added two flights out of Mineta San Jose International Airport, departing at 8:10 a.m. and 10:10 p.m., and one flight out of San Francisco International Airport departing at 11 a.m.

On Feb. 1, American has added two flights out of SFO, one departing at 1:30 a.m. and the other at 9:45 a.m., the airline said.

Southwest, on Jan. 31, has added one new nonstop flight from SJC to Fort Lauderdale.

The airlines also added flights out of Kansas City for Chiefs fans.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Flights are available for purchase now, the airlines said.