American Airlines Flight Out of San Jose Makes Emergency Landing at LAX

A flight out of San Jose bound for Phoenix made an emergency landing Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport because of engine trouble, according to an airport spokesman.

American Airlines Flight 761 out of Mineta San Jose International Airport diverted to LAX and landed safely at 7:30 a.m. after the crew reported an engine issue, the official said.

The Airbus 319 was flying from San Jose to Phoenix.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the issue, officials said.