San Jose

American Airlines Flight Out of San Jose Makes Emergency Landing at LAX

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A flight out of San Jose bound for Phoenix made an emergency landing Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport because of engine trouble, according to an airport spokesman.

American Airlines Flight 761 out of Mineta San Jose International Airport diverted to LAX and landed safely at 7:30 a.m. after the crew reported an engine issue, the official said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Airbus 319 was flying from San Jose to Phoenix.

California

News from across California

Gas prices 1 hour ago

Gas Prices Hit 7-Year High Across US, Costing SoCal Drivers

NATIONAL CITY 2 hours ago

Uber Driver Stabbed to Death in National City After Completing Ride ID'd

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the issue, officials said.

This article tagged under:

San JoseLos AngelesPhoenixAmerican Airlinesmineta san jose international airport
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us