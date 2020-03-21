An Empty San Diego After Stay-at-Home Order

San Diego city leaders urged locals Friday to heed Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the city has seen "unprecedented cooperation'' from residents to various orders to stay at home and practice social distancing.

On Friday, NBC 7’s drone provided a surreal view of some of San Diego County’s most iconic spots.

At Children’s Pool in La Jolla, very few visitors were out and about. It was the same scene at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, where the few beach-goers appeared to paying attention to the social distancing warning.

San Diego State and UC San Diego are virtual ghost towns. It was difficult to spot people. On the top level of one campus parking garage, a lone car was parked.

Traffic on the freeways, including Interstate 5 and Interstate 805, was significantly lighter than usual.

At North County mall in Escondido, most of the parking lot was empty. The Target store remains open, and that part of the mall was busy with shoppers.

California's stay-at-home directive will remain in place "until further notice,'' according to the governor's order, which limits Californians to only leave home for "essential'' purposes such as food, medical care and work if it is deemed "essential critical infrastructure."