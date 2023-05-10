And Now, Maya Millete Will Lose Her Home Too

May "Maya" Millete was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021.

Before she went missing, Maya lived at 2413 Paseo Los Gatos, in Chula Vista, with her three children and husband, Larry, who is now in jail, accused of murdering his wife.

Late last month, Maya's sister Maricris Drouaillet, filed court papers to have a conservator take control of Maya's estate in her absence.

"It is believed that the proposed conservatee, May T. Millete … was murdered in January of 2021," the court filings state. "A conservator is urgently needed to address pressing financial issues regarding her estate, including pending foreclosure proceedings regarding her personal residence," arguing further that "… Maya's status as a missing person [justifies] granting the authority requested."

Sadly, the court papers go on to make a case why Maya's estate requires a legal conservator.

"Maya's residence … is her legal residence," the papers state. "However, she does not currently occupy the property. It is not anticipated that she will ever resume occupancy of the property. The proposed conservator and petitioner [Drouaillet] are unable to consult with the proposed conservatee because she is a missing person. Petitioner believes that the proposed conservatee would not oppose the sale under the present circumstances."

The court papers maintain that foreclosure proceedings have been started by the Milletes' lender due to missed mortgage payments and that "Sufficient funds do not exist to continue making payments on the mortgage and maintain the house.

The two-story, five-bedroom detached residence has a value of $1.24 million, according to Zillow, which also shows, apparently, that the Milletes and their three children moved into the home back in 2013. That figure tracks with the estimated value of $600,000 listed in the court documents filed regarding the conservatorship.

Maya was last seen in the couple's home on Paseo Los Gatos at around 5 p.m. home on Jan. 7, 2021. Her disappearance occurred two days before the family was set to travel on a planned trip to Big Bear for her daughter’s birthday. Two days later, Drouaillet called Chula Vista police to report that her 39-year-old sister was missing. Maya’s car was still at her home but phone calls went straight to her voicemail after her disappearance.

Since then, the residence was visited by police on multiple occasions, dozens of search parties have been held to locate Maya, and, in October 2021, Larry was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree as well as a weapons charge connected to a gun found during one of the searches.

A hearing has been set for Aug. 10 regarding the conservatorship.

Larry is due in court on Thursday for a readiness conference. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 9.