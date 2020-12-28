Anonymous Donor Matching Donations to Father Joe's Till NYE (Up to $260K)

homelessness

As it looks to shore up finances in a cash-strapped year, Father Joe's Villages announced on Monday that it had received an anonymous $260,000 matching donation valid from Tuesday until midnight Thursday.

The homeless services provider is looking for donations as needs continue to increase in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The anonymous donor will match all donations given in that above time frame up to $260,000.

"Seeing the San Diego community show support for our neighbors in need underlines the true impact we can have when we come together in the name of compassion and dignity," said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO at Father Joe's Villages. "Donations of all amounts help Father Joe's Villages continue to make a positive difference in the lives of those we are blessed to serve. I'm extremely grateful to the staff, volunteers and supporters who make our
mission a reality."

According to Vargas, people are facing housing and food insecurity in San Diego County in record numbers. Millions of people, or one-third of U.S. households, are potentially facing evictions as moratoriums across the nation are set to expire.

Father Joe's intends to ensure those at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness have access to a warm bed, a roof over their head, nutritious meals and critical health services.

Father Joe's Villages provides housing for more than 2,100 people each night, along with health care, substance use disorder treatment, job training and therapeutic childcare.

