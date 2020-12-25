Apartment Building Explosion in Tijuana Leaves 4 Injured, 60 Evacuated

Four people were injured and 60 have been evacuated after a report of an explosion at a Tijuana apartment building Christmas morning, local authorities said.

A 911 call was reported at around 11:15 a.m. about a possible explosion at an apartment building on Alba Roja Street. Once officials arrived they found four people injured, two adults and two children. Three of those injured had third-degree burns and one person had a foot laceration, authorities said.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire but say it was possibly a gas explosion.

Up to 60 people had to be evacuated as the investigation continued. No surrounding buildings sustained structural damage.

UC San Diego Medical Center, Hillcrest told NBC 7 they are treating three patients.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.