coronavirus

Are We Opening Up Too Much, Too Fast? Fearlessness of COVID-19 Worries Experts

"I’m asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can so that all of those people we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky

By Lili Tan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Are we opening up too much, too fast? That's what experts are wondering as more and more people take off their masks and gather in groups.

Despite new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rising again and new variants of the virus emerging, places like the Marina in San Francisco are seeing more and more groups of people gathering.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

As we are fighting to get back to normal, experts say some people's fearlessness could set us back.

California

News from across California

Concord 12 hours ago

Concord Officer Saves Toddler Who ‘Got Ahold of Some Fentanyl': Police

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Air Travel on the Rise as Health Officials Express Concern Amid Increasing Cases

"I’m asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can so that all of those people we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Visiting San Francisco from Denver, Natalie Bus and Ryan Hoehn say they wear masks "when it's required."

"There’s two different sides of the spectrum and no in between – you either do want to wear a mask or don’t want to wear a mask," Bush said. "So it just depends on who you are as a person."

Experts say people's decision to remove their masks in recent weeks is a combination of COVID-19 fatigue and vaccine confidence. In some cases, especially among the young people, its also due to the belief that they could weather the virus.

"People are like, 'I'm just going to go maskless and cross my fingers and hope this works out'," Clinical Psychologist Andrea Zorbas told NBC Bay Area.

Zorbas said that despite more than a dozen states showing an increase in cases and nearly all states reporting new variants, some have essentially forgotten how bad things were a short time ago.

"Maybe if there were more images on TV of people being sick with the new variant, if people can really focus on an image...that’s the psychology of how our memory works," she said explaining what could make people remain cautious.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan Franciscorace for a vaccine
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us