As State Widens Reopening, New Bay Area Virus Outbreaks Surface

By Cierra Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

As California entered Phase 2B of its coronavirus reopening plan, new concerns surfaced over outbreaks linked to some wineries in Sonoma County and a construction site in Santa Clara County.

The Phase 2B modifications allow outdoor dining and some indoor shopping, including at large malls. But the Press Democrat reported Monday that a second coronavirus outbreak occurred at an undisclosed Sonoma County winery, and the Mercury News reported an outbreak at a large construction site near Google.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, however, said Monday the state will press forward with the reopening process.

The Bay Area isn't alone in seeing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Multiple states are seeing an influx of of new cases, with some showing a 50% increase from recent totals.

Newsom said repeatedly Monday that California is not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination.

"A lot of folks were out and about on Memorial Day, and you can see again the trend line remains remarkably stable," the governor said. "But by no means does the past equal the future."

With so many states forging ahead with the reopenig process, researchers at the University of Washington are now predicting the U.S. could reach more than 200,000 deaths related to the coronavirus through the beginning of October.

