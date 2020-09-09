Price gouging

Attorney General Becerra Issues Consumer Alert on Price Gouging During California's Wildfires

California law generally prohibits charging a price that exceeds, by more than 10 percent, the price of an item before a state or local declaration of emergency.

By Oscar Flores

A firefighter works the line as flames push towards homes during the Creek fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California on September 7, 2020.
Getty

A consumer alert on price gouging was issued by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Wednesday following the governor's Sept. 6 state of emergency declaration for several counties afflicted by wildfires including San Bernardino County.

“Multiple fires burning throughout the state have forced evacuations for thousands of California residents. During this difficult time, they shouldn’t have to worry about whether they’re being illegally cheated out of fair prices,” said Becerra in a statement released by his office.

The El Dorado Fire burning in Yucaipa has scorched over 11,400 acres as of Wednesday afternoon and is 19% contained as new evacuations are expanded.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Dijon Kizzee 7 mins ago

Family of Black Man Shot by Deputies Calling on Release of Autopsy

Rams 48 mins ago

Corner Lockdown: Jalen Ramsey Gets 5 years, $105 Million From Rams

The order also covers the counties of Fresno, Madera and Mariposa due to the Creek Fire, and San Diego battling the Valley Fire.

“Our state’s price gouging law protects people impacted by an emergency from illegal price gouging on housing, gas, food, and other essential supplies. I encourage anyone who has been the victim of price gouging, or who has information regarding potential price gouging, to immediately file a complaint with our office online at oag.ca.gov/report, or to contact their local police department or sheriff’s office,” Becerra added.

State law generally prohibits charging a price that exceeds the price of an item before a state or local emergency is declared by 10%. It also applies to those who sell food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, and gasoline.

The law is also applicable to those in repair or reconstruction services, emergency cleanup services, transportation, freight and storage services, hotel accommodations, and rental housing.

Those caught engaging in price gouging face criminal prosecution that can result in a one-year imprisonment in county jail and a fine of up to $10,000, and are also subject to civil enforcement actions including civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation, injunctive relief, and mandatory restitution.

This article tagged under:

Price gougingCaliforniaWildfiresCalifornia Wildfires
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us