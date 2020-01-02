Aunt Hoping for Return of Stolen Jacket, No Questions Asked

A Poway family is searching for a sentimental jacket that belonged to a late loved one.

The black jacket had patches on it belonging to Ryan Golden who was killed in an accident on December 23, 2018 near Poway. The jacket was recently stolen and the family has no idea who took it.

Dawn Cox has reminders of Golden, her nephew, all over her home.

"He and I were more than aunt and nephew, he was more like my son. We were very close," Cox said.

To memorialize her nephew, Golden took the patches and put them on a black jacket. The patches were originally on a vest Golden was wearing when he was hit and killed by several cars on State Route 67 near Poway.

NBC 7

"It's the last thing of my nephew that I have. It's that last connection that we have," Cox said.

She was hesitant to take the jacket out of the house. However, she decided to wear it to a Halloween celebration at Poway Irish Pub on Nov. 1.

"I dressed up and wore my jacket. I sat it down for just a second, I turned around and turned back around and it was gone," Cox said.

When she realized the jacket was gone, Cox was hysterical. She's gotten the word out that the jacket is missing through social media, but so far no one knows who took it.

Cox has a message for the person who stole the jacket.

"I just want my jacket back, I just want the last thing of my nephew back," she said.

She’s asking the person who took the jacket to return it to the pub. She doesn't want to know who the person who stole the jacket is, she just wants it back.