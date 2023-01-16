Central California

Baby, Teen Mother Among 6 Killed in Shooting at Central California Home

At least two people are sought in connection with the shooting in the Tulare County community of Goshen.

Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in Central California, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities are searching for at least two people in connection with the shootings in the Tulare County community of Goshen, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said.

“Actually the report was that an active shooter was in the area because of the number of shots that were being fired,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters.

Deputies found two victims dead in the street and a third person fatally shot in the doorway of the residence, Boudreaux said. Three more victims were found inside the home, including a man who was still alive but later died at a hospital, he said.

The sheriff said investigators are searching for at least two suspects. They believe there is a gang connection to the killings. The sheriff's office conducted a narcotics-related search warrant at the residence last week, Boudreaux said.

“We also believe this was not a random act of violence. We believe this was a targeted family,” he said.

Goshen is a semi-rural community of about 3,000 residents 35 miles southeast of Fresno in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.

This article tagged under:

Central CaliforniaCalifornia
