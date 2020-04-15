social distancing

Bay Area Company Launches Tool for Businesses to Monitor Social Distance Policies

San Mateo-based Camio launched the system last week, which monitors social distancing in the workplace in an effort to help keep employees safe.

By Marianne Favro

Gov. Gavin Newsom says one of the keys to reopening the state is creating lasting "social distance" policies, but how do we make sure your employees, or customers, are following those new policies?

A Bay Area company has a new tool that could provide a solution during the coronavirus pandemic. San Mateo-based Camio launched the system last week, which monitors social distancing in the workplace in an effort to help keep employees safe.

"It enables you to take any security camera and turn it into a social distancing camera by looking at where people are in a 3D space in relation to each other," Camio CEO Carter Maslan said.

Camio's system is already being used at Bay Area businesses, but it could soon be used at large retailers to make sure customers are keeping 6 feet apart. Data the tool provides helps identify problem areas so employers can make adjustments.

Camio said some schools and universities plan to use the tool when they reopen to identify hotspots where students get a little too close.

"It could be used in parking lots, to a check out line, or a grocery store aisle," Maslan said.

This article tagged under:

social distancingcoronavirus
