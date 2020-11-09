Bay Area Sees 6 Big Winners, Millions Awarded From Lottery Scratchers in October

Half a dozen Bay Area residents last month saw their lives change overnight thanks to California Lottery Scratchers games, according to lottery officials.

The lucky players were spread across the region, from as far north as Sonoma County over to eastern Contra Costa County and down to Gilroy. They took home between $750,000 and $5 million.

In the East Bay, Rigoberto Solorzano-Angulo won $5 million on a $5 Million Extravaganza ticket he bought at Harbour Way Mart at 1000 Cutting Boulevard in Richmond, the lottery said. Solorzano-Angulo told California Lottery officials he intends to buy a home and hopes to invest in a business to ensure a better future for his family.

Nancy So, 53, scored a $1 million win on a Monopoly Scratchers ticket she bought at Stardust Market, 3801 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco. She wants to take her parents on a vacation, perhaps back to their homeland in Vietnam, she told lottery officials.

In the South Bay, Arman Garil won $1 million on a $10 Win Big Scratchers he bought at the 76 service station at 1152 Tully Road in San Jose. Garil told lottery officials he intends to buy a house for this family.

Steven Edgar also scored $1 million playing $10 Mega 7’s Scratchers he bought at Hillcrest Liquor and Food at 1107 E. 18th St. in Antioch, the lottery said.

In the North Bay, Sherron Garcia won $750,000 after playing the $10 Mystery Crossword Scratchers game. She bought her ticket at Guerneville Liquor, 16297 Main St. in Guerneville, according to the lottery. Back in the South Bay, Jose Ayuso Hernandez also scored $750,000 on Mystery Crossword. He purchased his winning ticket at a Chevron station at 7000 Monterey Road in Gilroy.

Some of the establishments that sold the winning tickets are entitled to a bonus cash award, the lottery said.