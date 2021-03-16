Bee Swarm in San Diego County Prompts Warning From Police

A bee swarm is moving around an Oceanside neighborhood, prompting police to issue an alert Tuesday.

The swarm was spotted somewhere near the intersection of Douglas Drive and El Camino Real, north of State Route 76 and west of Mission San Luis Rey.

Oceanside police issued an alert at about 3:40 p.m. for residents in the area to stay indoors due to the "threat to public safety."

The area was near several residential neighborhoods.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

By 5 p.m., the swarm had dissipated, Oceanside police said.