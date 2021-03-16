OCEANSIDE

Bee Swarm in San Diego County Prompts Warning From Police

Oceanside police issued an alert at about 3:40 p.m. for residents in the area to stay indoors due to the "threat to public safety"

By Christina Bravo

bee hive swarm
NBC 5 News

A bee swarm is moving around an Oceanside neighborhood, prompting police to issue an alert Tuesday.

The swarm was spotted somewhere near the intersection of Douglas Drive and El Camino Real, north of State Route 76 and west of Mission San Luis Rey.

Oceanside police issued an alert at about 3:40 p.m. for residents in the area to stay indoors due to the "threat to public safety."

The area was near several residential neighborhoods.

By 5 p.m., the swarm had dissipated, Oceanside police said.

