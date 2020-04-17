Beloved Pet Diagnosed With Life-Threatening Condition Saved Thanks to Local Non-Profit

A local woman says she is incredibly grateful to a non-profit organization that helped cover the cost of emergency surgery that saved her beloved Great Dane after she was laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mariyah Moore, who is eight months pregnant, told NBC 7 she was laid off from her job at an area golf course recently due to the pandemic’s impact on the economy. To add more worries to an already stressful predicament, her 5-year-old dog Bow was diagnosed with gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV), a rapidly progressive life-threatening condition, shortly after.

GDV affects a dog’s stomach and twists it, which can lead to complications or death. Unable to afford the necessary surgery to save her pet’s life, Moore’s veterinarian recommended FACE Foundation to her.

The non-profit organization is a San Diego-based charity that helps pet owners afford the cost of their pet’s emergency care. It partners with more than 170 veterinarian hospitals around the county and receives a discount by at least 25% on services for qualifying FACE patients. Afterwards, it covers the rest of the costs with donations it’s received.

Thanks to the charity, Bow received the necessary surgery he needed.

“I can’t even explain how happy I am and how grateful we are just to have Bow and how generous and how helpful they were,” Moore told NBC 7. “It was just amazing.”

Bow is now recovering from his surgery and Moore is looking forward to the birth of her child.

FACE Foundation has seen an increase in applications as more and more locals are affected by the coronavirus’ grip on the economy. With the organization relying on donations to help pets and their owners, FACE will hold a special “Bags & Baubles” online auction to benefit local pets in need of emergency veterinary care.

The sale will include a selection of designer handbags, jewelry, sunglasses and men's items that will be up for bid online. The event runs online Friday-Sunday. More information can be found here.