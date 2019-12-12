Real Estate

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ House Reportedly Sells in Record-Breaking $150 Million Deal

It was the the second most expensive home sale in the country since 2009.

By Christian Leonard

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Bel Air estate shown in “The Beverly Hillbillies” was recently sold for about $150 million, the second most expensive home sale in the country since 2009.

The home is also the most expensive ever sold in Los Angeles, according to CNBC. The 25,000-square-foot main residence has 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, as well as a tennis court, pool and 5-bedroom guest house. Former Univision CEO Jerry Perenchio purchased the property for $14 million in 1985. He added land to the estate, including the former home of Ronald and Nancy Reagan, which he owned until he died in 2017, according to CNBC.

CNBC also noted that the “Chartwell” estate was once the most expensive residential property in the United States, being listed for $350 million but falling to $195 million in August.

Its record purchase price is beaten out only by a $240 million sale of a New York penthouse, bought by billionaire Ken Griffin in January, according to Business Insider.

Some might recognize the mansion from the sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies,” which ran from 1962 to 1971.

Million-dollar homes in Los Angeles are nothing new. Online loan marketplace LendingTree recorded LA as having more than 400,000 residences valued at or above $1 million – 19.1% of the total number of housing units.

See images inside the estate at CNBC.

