Real Estate

Big changes to how you buy and sell a home go into effect Saturday

The National Association of Realtors is implementing another change requiring agents to enter into written agreements when showing a home

NBC Universal, Inc.

A set of rules regulating how real estate professionals do business went into effect on Saturday.

“As a Real Estate professional our contracts are changing a little bit,” Realtor Kristina Buckner told NBC 7.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Until now, home sellers traditionally paid the commission for both their agent and the buyer's agent. The commission was typically in the 5% to 6% range. The commission was split among the buyer and seller’s agent when the sale was completed.

“Traditionally, sellers have paid for the buyers agent and they most likely in my opinion will continue to do so if the buyer can’t do that. The change in that is now that the buyer will be asking for that commission to be paid through closing costs,” Buckner said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The new rules are the result of a $418 million settlement with the National Association of Realtors that leaves more room for home sellers to negotiate those fees down.

The change could result in savings for people in the homebuyers market, according to some experts.

“I think what it’ll do is it’ll have some impact on the price. Not necessarily the asking price on the house but effective price that is paid because there is a certain asking price of the house then the commission is factored in,” University of San Diego Economist, Alan Gin, said.

California

News from across California

US-Mexico Border 1 hour ago

US plans to scan migrant children's faces at US-Mexico border

skateboarding 22 hours ago

San Diego teacher pushes for skate park to be built near her skate club students

Now to ensure buyers are aware of the compensation that they may be responsible for, the National Association of Realtors is implementing another change requiring agents to enter into written agreements when showing a home.

The result of the settlement and the changes that followed are about transparency, according to market experts.

“If there’s any reason that a question comes up in regard to if you’re a buyer and you want to know how to get through this situation and if you’re responsible for the commissions, ask your Real Estate professional,” Buckner said.

This article tagged under:

Real Estate
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us