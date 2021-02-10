Big Rig Crash and Yogurt Spill Close Part of 15 Freeway Between SoCal and Las Vegas

Part of the 15 Freeway connecting Las Vegas and Southern California was closed Wednesday morning due to a big rig crash and yogurt spill.

The crash involving several trucks happened early Wednesday near Harvard Road in the Newberry Springs area in the western Mojave Desert. Northbound lanes will remain closed during the cleanup.

The California Highway Patrol's traffic incident log indicated yogurt was all over the road.

Traffic is expected to be heavy in the area into Wednesday afternoon. Drivers in the Barstow area were advised to use an alternate route.

One northbound lane reopened late Wednesday morning.

No serious injuries were reported.