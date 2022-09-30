Bill Proposes Pathway to Citizenship for Undocumented Military Members, Veterans

Undocumented military members could be given a pathway to U.S. citizenship under a newly proposed bill that was announced Thursday.

Introduced by Sen. Alex Padilla, the proposal would allow undocumented military members to file for citizenship during basic training and would also allow veterans who have been deported to apply for a green card as long as they haven’t been convicted of a serious crime.

“For over a century, the United States has recognized the contributions of noncitizens in the military who have risked their lives in service to our country,” Padilla said in a statement. “These service members and veterans have loyally defended our national interests and they deserve to receive the benefits they have earned through their sacrifice without delay.”

Family of military members who have served the country for at least two years would also benefit from the bill since it would also allow them to apply for citizenship.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Aside from offering adjustment of status to those in the military, the bill would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to create a program that allows deported veterans and their family to return to the U.S. as permanent residents.

It also calls for the establishment of the Military Family Immigration Advisory Committee. That group would provide recommendations to the Department of Homeland Security on “whether a noncitizen who has served in the military or their family members should be granted a stay of removal, deferred action, parole, or be removed from the country.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) estimates roughly 148,000 U.S. military members have been naturalized since 2002.