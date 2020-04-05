Birthday Parade for Girl, 3, After Make-a-Wish Disney Trip Postponed

A 3-year-old Tierrasanta girl celebrated her birthday Sunday with a special, socially distanced parade featuring her family, friends and neighbors.

Audrey, a Make-A-Wish recipient, watched with her family as a parade of cars passed in front of her house singing, waving and cheering from a safe distance.

Sunday was supposed to be Audrey's 3rd birthday party and later this month was her Make-A-Wish trip to see fireworks at Disney World.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, everything was put on hold.

Audrey was diagnosed with a rare cancer when she was 21 months old. After numerous treatments and procedures, Audrey's family now reports she shows no evidence of cancer.

Her dad, Shane Brengle, told NBC 7 that Audrey was excited for the car parade because she was able to see her family and friends... and, her favorite Disney characters. Even the Padres' mascot came out to wish her a happy birthday.

Make-A-Wish San Diego

"It was great. The smile on her face was priceless, she loved every second of it, spinning around, waving to her buddies, singing songs, she just really loved the whole thing," he said.

A spokesperson for the Make-A-Wish foundation said all wish trips have been postponed. Once it is safe to travel and be in crowds, Audrey will go to Disney World.