Black Lives Matter Mural Painted on San Francisco Street

A stretch of roadway leading to San Francisco City Hall has been painted over with a mural that spells out “BLACK LIVES MATTER."

The mural is located on Fulton Street between Webster and Octavia streets, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Similar murals have been painted in Oakland and Washington, D.C.

Volunteers picked up brushes, rollers and bright yellow paint to create the message in San Francisco.

“It’s all about capturing the moment that we’re in right now,” organizer Melanie Green said. “We’re in a moment of empowerment for black people and for people of color.”

Andre Jones, also known as “Natty Rebel,” is the artist behind the murals in San Francisco and Oakland.

“Sometimes you need big,” he said. “You know, they say the writing’s on the wall. Well, the writing’s on the street. So, you need that inspiration.”

The mural’s creation comes amid a revived effort to combat racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

“People are fed up,” San Francisco resident Damien Posey said. “Everybody can’t be on the front line and fight. Some people are not equipped for that. Some people know how to pray. Some people know how to paint.”

A stretch of 15th Street in downtown Oakland has been transformed into a mural featuring the phrase “#BLACK LIVES MATTER” in yellow paint.

Fellow San Franciscan Lake Raymond brought her 2-year-old daughter to help paint, too.

“My husband and I thought it was important that she’s part of the movement, part of activism to make her world a better place, so fighting for her own life, fighting for the lives of our family,” Raymond said.