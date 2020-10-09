black lives matter

BLM Banner to Be Hung at SJ City Hall, Residents Worry It Will Replace Street Art

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Over the summer, Black Lives Matter street murals became a regular part of cityscapes around the world, and now the City of San Jose has announced a plan to continue honoring that tradition by installing a large banner at City Hall.

However, not everyone agrees with the effort as it could mean removing the existing street mural in one San Jose neighborhood.

Painted onto Empire Street Backesto Park in San Jose is the now-familiar slogan of solidarity, “Black Lives Matter.”

California

News from across California

San Jose 8 hours ago

Search Still on For Popular Taco Trailer Stolen in San Jose

california unemployment 18 hours ago

California's Unemployment Backlog Won't Be Cleared Until January

Residents who live near the large street mural said they’ve heard about the plan to install a banner at City Hall and they like that. But according to a staff memo to the mayor and city council, the plan includes removing the existing street mural because the federal highway administration prohibits “murals, street artwork, and other painted messages primarily due to traffic safety concerns.”

“The notion that this is like a danger to traffic is the most absurd thing ever,” said one San Jose resident, Shelly. “Because go look at those dozens and dozens of other installations. Are those cities having issues with traffic safety? No.”

A spokesperson for the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs did not have any information about plans to remove the street mural because her department would not be handling that.

She did say that they will announce details of the soon-to-be installed Black Lives Matter banner at City Hall later this month.

This article tagged under:

black lives matterSan JoseBLMSan Jose City Hall
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us