President Trump

Boat Parade for President Trump Held in San Diego Bay

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

People lined San Diego Bay Saturday to watch a "Trump Boat Parade" as boats traveled through the waters from Point Loma to Coronado.

Parade participants carried posters and waved U.S. flags in support of President Donald Trump's re-election bid and to celebrate the president's 74th birthday Sunday.

The parade was organized by Nick Garcia, founder and CEO of Nitro Gun Co. in Carlsbad, which manufactures spearguns used in fishing.

California

News from across California

Cancer Jun 12

Oakland Woman, Cancer Patient, Spreading Kindness Through Her Art

San Francisco Jun 12

Black Lives Matter Mural Painted on San Francisco Street

Flagship Cruises and Events joined in the parade and sold tickets to two cruises that were going to be part of the parade.

Garcia said he expects thousands to watch the parade, which could be seen anywhere along the shores of San Diego Bay.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

President Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us