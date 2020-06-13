Boat Parade for President Trump Held in San Diego Bay

People lined San Diego Bay Saturday to watch a "Trump Boat Parade" as boats traveled through the waters from Point Loma to Coronado.

Parade participants carried posters and waved U.S. flags in support of President Donald Trump's re-election bid and to celebrate the president's 74th birthday Sunday.

The parade was organized by Nick Garcia, founder and CEO of Nitro Gun Co. in Carlsbad, which manufactures spearguns used in fishing.

Flagship Cruises and Events joined in the parade and sold tickets to two cruises that were going to be part of the parade.

Garcia said he expects thousands to watch the parade, which could be seen anywhere along the shores of San Diego Bay.