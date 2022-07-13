Man's Decomposed Body Found on Rocks Beneath Sunset Cliffs, Investigation Underway

An investigation was underway at Sunset Cliffs Wednesday after a decomposed body was found on the rocks.

San Diego police and firefighters found the body wedged into the jagged rocks near Claibornes Cove, between Osprey and Adair streets, at about 5:40 a.m. A man looking for bait near the tidepools spotted the body and notified police, SDPD Capt. Laura Mclean said.

Police believe the body -- an unidentified male -- washed onto the rocks amid high tides Tuesday night and became wedged between rocks as the tide subsided.

Authorities have not connected the two incidents, reports NBC 7's Jackie Crea.

"It did take some time with [San Diego] Fire-Rescue to come out with the proper equipment to get the body out," McClean said.

It was early in the investigation and no details were released as to whether the death was considered suspicious, how it may have happened or who the man was.

When asked if it could be Woodlain Zachee-Prudhome, a teenage swimmer who drowned at Mission Beach a month ago and whose body has yet to be recovered, McLean said it was too early to speculate.

"At this time, all we know is it is a male," McLean said. "So, we’re unable to determine race or anything else at this point because it is decomposed."

Evan Walker, an Attorney for Zachee-Prudhome's family, told NBC 7 they were contacted and questioned by San Diego Lifeguards following the discovery, but the family did not want to reveal the nature of the questioning. At this time, according to the attorney, Zachee-Prudhome's family is hoping for closure.

"The family is doing the best they can dealing with this tragedy and they don’t want to be brought up, brought down with facts and rumors and hearsay," Walker said. "So again, they're waiting until we have verifiable evidence of something.”

Walker said a member of the public recently reached out to him with information about the whereabouts of the teen's body and Walker passed it along to the U.S. Coast Guard.

McLean added that it could be some time before the Medical Examiner's Office is able to positively identify the body.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.