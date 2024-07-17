Earthquakes

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Borrego Springs, felt across San Diego County

By Danielle Smith

An earthquake was reported near Borrego Springs on July 17, 2024.
United States Geological Survey

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake that struck near Borrego Springs on Wednesday afternoon was felt across San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit about 4 miles south of Borrego Springs just before 3 p.m., the USGS website shows.

According to the USGS' Did You Feel It tool, San Diegans reported feeling the tremor along the coast, as far north as Escondido and as far south as Chula Vista.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
