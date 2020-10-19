NATIONAL CITY

Bow and Arrow Killing Prompts Homicide Investigation in National City

By Rafael Avitabile

The scene of a homicide investigation in National City.
NBC 7

Police in National City launched a homicide investigation Monday after a man was shot and killed by a bow and arrow.

A man called 911 at around 2:30 p.m. and reported being in a dispute with another man and possibly a woman, the National City Police Department said.

Police responded to 19th Street and Wilson Avenue and found a body with a wound. The bow and arrow were found on the scene and collected as evidence.

Police believe all three people were homeless. Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the dispute, according to NCPD.

As of around 7 p.m., the man who said he shot the victim with the bow and arrow was detained but had yet to be charged with any crime, according to police.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this story.

