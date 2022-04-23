San Francisco

Bruce Lee Exhibit Debuts in SF's Chinatown

The exhibit will feature artifacts from Lee’s movie career, teachings and personal items like his workout bench.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new exhibit honoring late actor and San Francisco-born martial arts legend Bruce Lee will debut this weekend in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood.

The exhibit entitled “We Are Bruce Lee: Under the Sky, One Family” is set to open to the public on Sunday at the Chinese Historical Society of America on Clay Street. This is all part of the museum’s reopening.

The exhibit will feature artifacts from Lee’s movie career, teachings and personal items like his workout bench.

NBC Bay Area spoke with Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee on Friday, when she saw the exhibit for the first time in person.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"He is just this bridge that helps to bring people together," she said. "And to be such an inspiration. And so, that is what the Bruce Lee Foundation is trying to do, just to put his tools and teachings in people's hands and continue his message."

The museum and the Bruce Lee Foundation partnered up to make this project happen.

Lee was born at the Chinese Hospital in San Francisco’s Chinatown back in 1940.

California

News from across California

California Department of Public Health Apr 22

California Launches Chatbot to Combat COVID-19 Misinformation

US Supreme Court Apr 21

Supreme Court Revives Lawsuit Involving a Multi-Million-Dollar French Painting, Nazis and Spanish Museum

For more information on the exhibit, visit chsa.org.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoBruce Lee
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us