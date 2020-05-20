‘Bucket Full of Kindness’: Escondido Girl, 10, Spreads Love to Neighbors

By Monica Garske

Here's how one 10-year-old Escondido resident is spreading kindness in her neighborhood in San Diego's North County, one bucket at a time.

7 photos
1/7
Marie Huszarik
Sylvia came up with her “Bucket Full of Kindness” project about 3 weeks ago as a way to connect with neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.
2/7
Marie Huszarik
Sylvia’s mom, Marie Huszarik, said the simple project gives her daughter a lot of joy.
3/7
Marie Huszarik
The buckets are filled with simple treats — little “nice to have” items for those staying at home.
4/7
Marie Huszarik
Sylvia leaves the buckets on porches, anonymously. Sometimes, she rings the doorbell.
5/7
And then, she runs.
6/7
This note is included in each bucket. Sylvia hopes people are inspired to pay forward the kindness.
7/7
Marie Huszarik
One time, for one neighbor, Sylvia’s mom added some adult beverages to the bucket.

This article tagged under:

something goodGOOD NEWSAct of KindnessEscondido

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Joshua Tree National Park Slowly Reopens With Restrictions
Photos: Joshua Tree National Park Slowly Reopens With Restrictions
Free or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Then and Now: See Photos of the Carhop Service at Mel’s Drive In
Then and Now: See Photos of the Carhop Service at Mel’s Drive In
Pocket-Sized Peccaries Make Their Desert Debut
Pocket-Sized Peccaries Make Their Desert Debut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us