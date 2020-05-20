‘Bucket Full of Kindness’: Escondido Girl, 10, Spreads Love to Neighbors By Monica Garske • Published May 20, 2020 • Updated on May 20, 2020 at 2:10 pm Here's how one 10-year-old Escondido resident is spreading kindness in her neighborhood in San Diego's North County, one bucket at a time. 7 photos 1/7 Marie Huszarik Sylvia came up with her “Bucket Full of Kindness” project about 3 weeks ago as a way to connect with neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic. 2/7 Marie Huszarik Sylvia’s mom, Marie Huszarik, said the simple project gives her daughter a lot of joy. 3/7 Marie Huszarik The buckets are filled with simple treats — little “nice to have” items for those staying at home. 4/7 Marie Huszarik Sylvia leaves the buckets on porches, anonymously. Sometimes, she rings the doorbell. 5/7 And then, she runs. 6/7 This note is included in each bucket. Sylvia hopes people are inspired to pay forward the kindness. 7/7 Marie Huszarik One time, for one neighbor, Sylvia’s mom added some adult beverages to the bucket. This article tagged under: something goodGOOD NEWSAct of KindnessEscondido 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Joshua Tree National Park Slowly Reopens With Restrictions Free or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home Then and Now: See Photos of the Carhop Service at Mel’s Drive In Pocket-Sized Peccaries Make Their Desert Debut