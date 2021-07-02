Pandemic

Calif Students Get Second Chance To Get Better Grades

Students who struggled during the pandemic will be able to re-do work and change failing grades

Students who failed classes during the height of the pandemic will now have a second chance at them after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law drafted by local leader Lorena Gonzalez.

Assembly Bill 104 expands students' options for "credit recovery," which allows students to make up credits for failed or missed classes. Students who failed at least half of their classes can repeat a grade level.

The law allows high school students to select “pass” or “no pass” marks in lieu of letter grades to keep bad grades from affecting their G-P-A's. Senior can enroll in a fifth year of high school if needed to graduate.

Assembly member Gonzalez says school budgets will not be negatively affected by the changes because schools will receive state funding based on the attendance of each student enrolled.

