Prisons

California Department of Corrections Unveils New Tool to Track COVID-19 Cases

As of March 25, 167 inmates have been tested across the state, and one incarcerated individual at California State Prison-Los Angeles County has tested positive for COVID-19

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBC10

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) have unveiled a new tool to track COVID-19 cases among California’s incarcerated population.

On Wednesday, CDCR and CCHCS unveiled a patient testing tracker, which displays the number of incarcerated patients who have been tested for COVID-19, have tested negative, tested positive, have recovered, or have died, all by the institution.

“We’ve created this tracking tool along with all other resources on our website to help address your questions and concerns,” said CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz.

California

News from across California

coronavirus Mar 25

Only 10 Family, Friends Can Attend Marine Vet’s Burial Due to Coronavirus

coronavirus Mar 5

List of Coronavirus Cases in the Bay Area

The data is updated several times per day. 

As of March 25, 167 inmates have been tested across the state, and one incarcerated individual at California State Prison-Los Angeles County has tested positive for COVID-19, CDCR said.

On March 24, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order directing CDCR to suspend admissions into state correctional facilities for 30 days. All persons convicted of felonies shall be received, detained, or housed in a jail or other facilities currently detaining or housing them for that period.

For more information or to view the tracker, click here.

This article tagged under:

Prisonscoronavirusinmates
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us