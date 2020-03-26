California Department of Corrections Unveils New Tool to Track COVID-19 Cases

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) have unveiled a new tool to track COVID-19 cases among California’s incarcerated population.

On Wednesday, CDCR and CCHCS unveiled a patient testing tracker, which displays the number of incarcerated patients who have been tested for COVID-19, have tested negative, tested positive, have recovered, or have died, all by the institution.

“We’ve created this tracking tool along with all other resources on our website to help address your questions and concerns,” said CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz.

The data is updated several times per day.

As of March 25, 167 inmates have been tested across the state, and one incarcerated individual at California State Prison-Los Angeles County has tested positive for COVID-19, CDCR said.

On March 24, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order directing CDCR to suspend admissions into state correctional facilities for 30 days. All persons convicted of felonies shall be received, detained, or housed in a jail or other facilities currently detaining or housing them for that period.

For more information or to view the tracker, click here.