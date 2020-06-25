Farm Workers Strike After They See on TV That Dozens of Coworkers Have Coronavirus

A group of about 50 farm workers went on strike Thursday at a California pistachio farm demanding free face coverings, gloves and information from the farm's owner after they said they learned from the media that dozens of their coworkers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Workers picketed in the central California city of Wasco outside Primex Farms, which grows pistachio nuts, said Armando Elenes, a United Farm Workers official. Their demands also include better sanitation measures and more information from the company, which had not told them about the positive cases, he said.

“They wanted to keep everything confidential, and at the same time, people getting contaminated,” Elenes said.

Workers learned of the cases about two weeks ago when fellow workers started getting sick, but only heard that dozens had tested positive from a report on local television, Elenes said.

Primex, which has 5,000 acres of pistachio orchards in California and also grows other nuts and dried fruits, said a statement was being prepared. The farm is about 150 miles north of Los Angeles.

Elenes said a group of about 50 workers was participating in the strike and would decide each day whether to continue. Other workers at the farm did not go on strike, he said.