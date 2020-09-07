CA Governor Declares State of Emergency for San Diego County Due to Valley Fire

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in San Diego County Sunday night due to the Valley Fire.
The emergency proclamation includes:
- Mobilizing the California National Guard to support disaster
response and relief efforts.
- Suspending provisions of Unemployment Insurance Code, imposing a
one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance applicants for all
applicants unemployed as a direct result of the fires who applied for
unemployment insurance benefits from Friday dating back to March 4.
- Waiving fees to replace copies of certificates of birth, death,
marriage and dissolution-of-marriage records for anyone who lost such records as a result of the fire.
- Suspending Vehicle Code sections requiring payment of fees for
requests of replacing a driver's license or identification card, vehicle
registration certificate or certificate of title for anyone who lost such
records as a result of the fire.
- Suspending Vehicle Code sections requiring the timely registration
or transfer of title for any vehicle for any resident unable to comply with
those requirements as a result of the fire.
The time covered by the suspension shall not be included in calculating any late penalty.
The Valley FIre began at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday off Spirit Trail
and Japatul Road in the Japatul Valley near Alpine. It had burned 9,850 acres
and was 1% contained as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
