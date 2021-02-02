Ex-San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer Says He's Running for California Governor

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said he is entering the race for California governor, the first major Republican to formally step into the contest while a potential recall election aimed at Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom moves closer to qualifying for the ballot this year.

In an online video Monday, the 54-year-old centrist Republican depicted California as a failed state freighted with scandal and witnessing an eroding quality of life. He said he is running “to make a difference, not to make promises.”

“He’s failed us,” Faulconer said of Newsom. “I know we can clean up California.”

Faulconer planned to formally announce his campaign on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Faulconer, who headed Democratic-leaning San Diego for two terms, said last year he was considering entering the race and in January formed a committee to begin raising money for a likely run against Newsom.

Earlier Monday, he attacked Newsom in a tweet that highlighted the state’s ongoing homelessness crisis and a multibillion-dollar unemployment benefits fraud scandal.

Newsom’s campaign said the governor would remain focused on distributing COVID-19 vaccine and providing relief for families and small businesses while Republicans jockey for political advantage.

“Trying to exploit a global pandemic to advance a political career exposes his craven ambition,” Newsom’s chief strategist, Dan Newman, said about Faulconer in a statement.

Faulconer’s announcement came as supporters of a possible recall that could oust Newsom from office continue gathering the nearly 1.5 million petition signatures needed to qualify the proposal for the ballot.

They have until mid-March to hit the required threshold, and organizers say they have over 1.3 million so far.

If the recall qualifies, Newsom would be forced to fend off rivals in the midst of a pandemic that has cost the state millions of jobs and upended daily life for nearly 40 million residents.

Newsom’s 2018 rival, businessman John Cox, also has said he is a likely candidate, whether in a recall or next year, when Newsom would stand for a second term. Technology investor Chamath Palihapitiya is considering a run. Another name mentioned in Republican circles is ex-President Donald Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, who lives in California.

Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor, was elected in a 2018 landslide in the heavily Democratic state but is struggling in a difficult period in his tenure, with criticism coming from Democrats and Republicans.