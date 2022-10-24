Inflation

Haven't Received California's Inflation Relief Payment Yet? Here's the Timeline of Direct Deposit and Debit Card Payments

Still waiting on your one-time inflation relief payment in California? Don't fret — payments are continuing through January.

By Kayla Galloway

money wallet

An estimated 23 million Californians are expected to receive an inflation relief payment of at least $200 between October and January.

The first round of direct deposit payments started going out Oct. 7 and will continue through this Tuesday.

The second round of direct deposit will begin Friday and continue in November.

The payments come after lawmakers in June approved the Middle Class Tax Refund — a direct response to inflation taking a toll on Americans' wallets, especially in the California, where gas is over $6 per gallon and every day grocery items cost more than ever before.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Eligible Californians will receive $200 to $1,050, depending on tax filing status and income.

The first round of prepaid debit cards were mailed out Monday and some Californians can expect to receive those beginning Tuesday.

Below is a breakdown of California's current timeline for payment disbursement.

When Will I Receive My Debit Card in the Mail?

If you received a Golden State Stimulus payment:

Eligible RecipientsExpected Mailing Date
Californians with last name beginning with A to EOct. 24, 2022 to Nov. 5, 2022
Californians with last name beginning with F to MNov. 6, 2022 to Nov. 19, 2022
Californians with last name beginning with N to VNov. 20, 2022 to Dec. 3, 2022
Californians with last name beginning with W to ZDec. 4, 2022 to Dec. 10, 2022

If you did not receive the Golden State Stimulus payment or have changed your bank account information since filing your 2020 tax return:

Eligible RecipientsExpected Mailing Date
Californians with last name beginning with A to LWill be announced after Nov. 7, 2022
Californians with last name beginning with M to ZWill be announced after Nov. 21, 2022
Californians with last name beginning with N to VNov. 20, 2022 to Dec. 3, 2022
Californians with new banking information since 2020 taxesDec. 17, 2022 to Jan. 14 2023

personal finance Oct 13

Millions of Americans May Still Be Eligible for a Covid-19 Stimulus — Maybe Even You. Here's What to Know

Social Security Oct 12

Social Security Payments Will Increase by 8.7% Next Year

Inflation Oct 7

California's First ‘Inflation Relief' Payments Are on the Way. Here's What to Know

Will I Still Receive a Direct Deposit If I Haven't Gotten it Already?

The short answer — yes. But it depends on a few factors.

Californians who received a Golden State Stimulus check should receive a direct deposit by Tuesday, Oct. 25.

If you did not receive the Golden State Stimulus, but are still eligible for the inflation relief payment, you should see the direct deposit between Oct. 28 and Nov. 14, according to the state,

Millions of Californians can look forward to some relief. Mekahlo Medina reports for Today in LA on Friday Oct. 7, 2022.

Who is Eligible for the Payment?

Payment amounts vary on income and 2020 taxes. Below is a breakdown of payment amounts, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.

Joint Filers

Adjusted Gross IncomePayment With DependentPayment Without Dependent
$150,000 or less$1,050$700
$150,000 to $250,000$750$500
$250,000 to $500,000$600$500

Head of Household Filers

Adjusted Gross IncomePayment With DependentPayment Without Dependent
$150,000 or less$700$350
$150,000 to $250,000$500$250
$250,000 to $500,000$400$200

Other Individuals

Adjusted Gross IncomePayment With DependentPayment Without Dependent
$75,000 or less$700$350
$75,000 to $125,000$500$250
$125,000 to $250,000$400$200

This article tagged under:

InflationCaliforniaMoney
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us