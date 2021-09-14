California recall election

California Recall Election Results

Once the polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, this map will be updated with the latest results in the California Gubernatorial Recall Election, per the Secretary of State

By Amy O'Kruk

Photo illo that says "California Recall Election Results"
Getty Images; NBC

California's Gubernatorial Recall Election is on Sept. 14, 2021.

Voters are only asked two questions in this special election: whether or not they want to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom from his position and, if so, who should replace him.

Here are the results of those two questions, as reported by the California Secretary of State.

(NOTE: Results will not start being released until after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Since any mail ballot postmarked by Sept. 14 must be counted, results will continue to roll in for weeks before the election is certified.)

Live Election Results

Note: For Governor Gavin Newsom to be removed, a majority “yes” vote is needed. If that happens, the candidate with the most votes will succeed him.
Source: California Secretary of State

