West Nile Virus

California Reports First 2021 Death from West Nile Virus

There have been more than 300 deaths from West Nile virus in California since 2003

By Associated Press

west-nile-virus-GettyImages-2099603
Getty Images

California on Friday reported the state’s first death from the West Nile virus this year.

A resident of San Luis Obispo County died from complications of the mosquito-born virus, the California Department of Public Health said in a news release. It didn’t say when the person died or provide other details.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“Hot temperatures this month are contributing to increasing numbers of mosquitoes and the increased risk of virus transmission to humans,” the department said.

California

News from across California

fracking 4 hours ago

California Oil Regulators Deny New Fracking Permits

San Diego Humane Society 8 hours ago

Humane Society Releases Rehabilitated Young Gray Fox to the Wild

There have been more than 300 deaths from West Nile virus in California since 2003, the department said.

It appeared that the person was infected while traveling outside the county to an area where virus-infected mosquitoes are endemic, the county’s Public Health Department said.

Most people infected with West Nile don’t have any symptoms, while about 1 in 5 have flu-like symptoms and fewer than 1% of people develop serious neurological problems such as encephalitis or meningitis, health officials said.

People age 50 or older and those with diabetes or hypertension are at higher risk of getting sick and developing complications, authorities said.

More than 300 deaths from West Nile have been reported in California since 2003, according to state figures.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

West Nile VirusCalifornia
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us