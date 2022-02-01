California

California's First Surgeon General Steps Down

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris was appointed by Governor Newsom in January 2019

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

California's first surgeon general is stepping down. 

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom in January 2019.

Her role focused on working with state leaders to consider the social determinants of health, especially for children.

Burke Harris is a pediatrician and the founder and CEO of the Center for Youth Wellness, a pediatric medicine nonprofit in San Francisco. 

No reason was given as to why she's stepping down.

Newsom released a statement saying, “I thank her for the impactful initiatives and frameworks she has put in place as California's first-ever surgeon general, and we’ll continue this important work to create healthier communities across the state.”

