Camp Pendleton Orders Marines to Follow CA Shelter in Place

Marines at Camp Pendleton have been ordered to follow California's "shelter in place'' guidelines and face severe penalties if they don't, according to the military base's commanding general.

Brigadier General Daniel Conley on Saturday issued the instructions to Marine Corps Installations West, which includes Camp Pendleton.

"As of March 19, the state of California instituted a `shelter in place' order,'" Conley wrote. "The order directs all individuals to remain at home or place of residence, except as needed in limited circumstances."

The commander's order said all personnel will curtail their off-duty activities to abide by the California orders.

"Travel while on leave or liberty is only authorized to conduct essential services such as medical needs, groceries, banking, exercise and gas stations," the order said. "While in a leave or liberty status, and while traveling to conduct essential services, all MCIWEST personnel shall limit travel to within a 30-mile radius of their residence."

Marines are ordered to have a "heightened awareness regarding the spread of this infectious disease."

"Marines and sailors are not authorized to attend social gatherings outside their home, and social contact at private residences will be limited to household members only," the order states.

Violations of the order are punishable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the commander said, and personnel may be subject to "appropriate administrative or judicial action."

Conley is the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West and the Marine Corps base at Camp Pendleton.

While more than 38,000 military family members occupy base housing complexes, Camp Pendleton expands to a daytime population of 70,000 military and civilian personnel.