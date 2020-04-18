CarMax Reopens San Diego Stores, Offers ‘Contactless Curbside Pickup’

CarMax, the nation’s largest used car business, reopened its San Diego stores Saturday after closing for about a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a quiet Saturday on the lot as the retailer continues urging people to shop and complete most of the buying process online before picking up their car.

The company is implementing "socially distanced and contactless curbside pickup" for customers by appointment -- customers won't have to go inside a store or make contact with a store associate. It also offers home delivery at some locations, according to CarMax.

Buyers still have the option to take a solo test drive of the vehicle before purchasing. CarMax said it sanitizes high-touch areas of vehicles, including during appraisals and before and after test drives and vehicle repairs.

It also has a 90-day limited warranty extension which went into effect on March 16 and applies to all cars purchased on or after December 17, 2019, according to CarMax.

“As always, customers can return the car for any reason within seven days of purchase for a full refund,” CarMax said.

