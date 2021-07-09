Campbell

Caught on Camera: Smash-and-Grab at Campbell Jewelry Store

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A surveillance camera captured three thieves bust into a South Bay jewelry store early Friday, smash several glass display cases and swipe an undisclosed amount of items.

The smash-and-grab happened at Geoffrey's Diamonds & Goldsmith, which is located in downtown Campbell.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Witnesses called police around 3 a.m. to report possible vandalism happening at the time. Police said they also received an alarm notification.

California

News from across California

earthquake 6 hours ago

California-Nevada Earthquake: Why ShakeAlert System Didn't Work Properly

Uber 7 hours ago

Prosecutors Want to Try Teen Girl As Adult in Death of Uber Driver

By the time officers arrived at the business, the suspects were gone, police said.

This article tagged under:

Campbellcrime
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us