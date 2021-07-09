Caught on Camera: Smash-and-Grab at Campbell Jewelry Store

A surveillance camera captured three thieves bust into a South Bay jewelry store early Friday, smash several glass display cases and swipe an undisclosed amount of items.
The smash-and-grab happened at Geoffrey's Diamonds & Goldsmith, which is located in downtown Campbell.
Witnesses called police around 3 a.m. to report possible vandalism happening at the time. Police said they also received an alarm notification.
By the time officers arrived at the business, the suspects were gone, police said.